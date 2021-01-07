Got a News Tip?
January 07, 2021

SLO Library's virtual Book Club hosts talk with Alyssa Sheinmel, author of What Kind of Girl 

By

As part of its ongoing virtual book club series, the San Luis Obispo Library will host an author talk with guest speaker Alyssa Sheinmel on Jan. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. Sheinmel will be discussing her novel, What Kind of Girl, which is described as "an unflinching exploration of the labels society puts on girls and women, and the strength it takes to rise above it" in press materials.

Other novels by Sheinmel include Faceless and A Danger to Herself and Others. Find out more about the author at alyssasheinmel.com. Admission to this online event is free, but pre-registration is required. Visit slolibrary.org to sign up or for more info on the library's virtual book club. Δ

