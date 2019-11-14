Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 14, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Library presents Sign of the Times exhibition 

By

Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster (1844-2012) opened at the San Luis Obispo Library at the start of November and will remain on display through January 2020. This showcase features rarely seen political posters created in the last 170 years and is located in the library's second floor exhibit area.

The posters were curated by Hal Wert, professor of history at Kansas City Art Institute. The exhibit explores the notion of the American political poster as an art form and its effectiveness in conveying messages through powerful visuals. This touring exhibition is presented by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, which sends more than 25 exhibits on tour throughout the country every year. To find out more about the program, visit eusa.org.

Guests can view Sign of the Times for free during the library's gallery hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Visit slolibrary.org for more details. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The 11th annual New Times Music Awards honors our local scene on Nov. 8 at SLO Brew Rock Read More

  2. James Papp shares his spookiest local paranormal stories on the Ghosts of San Luis Walking Tour Read More

  3. Atlanta-based hip-hop duo EarthGang comes to the Fremont Theater on Nov. 6 Read More

  4. Motherless Brooklyn is a deliciously complicated neo-noir crime mystery Read More

  5. Mohamad Hafez's Retrospective exhibit asks viewers to find the 'common denominator' in our lived experiences Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation