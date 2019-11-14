SLO Library presents Sign of the Times exhibition 

Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster (1844-2012) opened at the San Luis Obispo Library at the start of November and will remain on display through January 2020. This showcase features rarely seen political posters created in the last 170 years and is located in the library's second floor exhibit area.

The posters were curated by Hal Wert, professor of history at Kansas City Art Institute. The exhibit explores the notion of the American political poster as an art form and its effectiveness in conveying messages through powerful visuals. This touring exhibition is presented by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, which sends more than 25 exhibits on tour throughout the country every year. To find out more about the program, visit eusa.org.

Guests can view Sign of the Times for free during the library's gallery hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Visit slolibrary.org for more details. Δ