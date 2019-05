How to Read SLO Buildings Like a Book, a presentation from architectural historian James Papp, takes place at the San Luis Obispo Library on Saturday, June 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Papp will present a lecture on local architecture, followed by a scavenger hunt in downtown SLO where participants can compete for a prize.

Admission is free. The library is located at 995 Palm St., SLO. Call (805) 781-5989 for more information. Δ