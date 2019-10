Local author Bruce Junior West will present a talk on his autobiographically inspired novel, Auspicious Journey, at the San Luis Obispo Library on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. The book covers West's past experiences as a Civic Action Officer in a Vietnamese village. The talk will take place in the library's Community Room. Admission to the event is free. The library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 781-5989 or visit slolibrary.org for more details. Δ