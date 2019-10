The second annual San Luis Obispo Comix Fair takes place at the SLO Library on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and all ages are welcome at this family-friendly comic book convention. The event features panels with local artists, including Irene Flores and Dan Parsons, and a manga exhibition. Admission is free. The library is located at 995 Palm St., SLO. Call (805) 781-5991 or visit slolibrary.org for more details. Δ