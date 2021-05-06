SLO Library and Chula Vista Public Library co-host virtual talk with author Jason Reynolds 

On Wednesday, May 26, the San Luis Obispo Library and Chula Vista Public Library will co-host a virtual Q-and-A discussion with New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds, as part of the 2021 Book to Action program. The livestream will start at 6 p.m. and is expected to be an hour long. Reynolds will be answering questions about his book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You during the event. Visit jasonwritesbooks.com for more info on the author, who also wrote Look Both Ways, For Everyone, and Long Way Down.

Pre-registration to join the upcoming webinar is required in advance. Call (805) 781-5991 or visit slolibrary.org to find out more about the program and other Book to Action events. The SLO Library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Δ