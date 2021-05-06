Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 06, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Library and Chula Vista Public Library co-host virtual talk with author Jason Reynolds 

By

On Wednesday, May 26, the San Luis Obispo Library and Chula Vista Public Library will co-host a virtual Q-and-A discussion with New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds, as part of the 2021 Book to Action program. The livestream will start at 6 p.m. and is expected to be an hour long. Reynolds will be answering questions about his book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You during the event. Visit jasonwritesbooks.com for more info on the author, who also wrote Look Both Ways, For Everyone, and Long Way Down.

Pre-registration to join the upcoming webinar is required in advance. Call (805) 781-5991 or visit slolibrary.org to find out more about the program and other Book to Action events. The SLO Library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Serpent is a convoluted but compelling fictionalized look at real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj Read More

  2. Laura-Susan Thomas, director of the Ann Foxworthy Gallery and guest curator at SLOMA, discusses two ongoing virtual exhibits Read More

  3. Instrumental jam band supergroup Circles Around the Sun plays SLO Brew Rock on May 6 Read More

  4. Wildling Museum highlights art from SLOPE and other artist groups Read More

  5. Cambria Center for the Arts presents a virtual fundraiser, Spring for the Arts, and silent auction Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation