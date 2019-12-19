SLO Jewish Film Festival screens at the Palm Theatre 

The 2020 SLO Jewish Film Festival starts Thursday, Jan. 2, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Palm Theatre. This annual showcase screens a collection of films that celebrate Jewish life, culture, and community. Each screening features a live interview with its respective filmmaker.

A majority of the scheduled films are documentaries, which include Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles; Hollywoodism: Jews, Movies, and the American Dream; Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana; Operation Wedding; and Latter Day Jew. The festival's selection also includes narrative short and feature-length films, including The Samuel Project and The Lightning Man.

Visit my805tix.com for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets, which start at $15 per screening. The Palm Theatre is located at 817 Palm St., SLO. Δ