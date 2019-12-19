Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 19, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Jewish Film Festival screens at the Palm Theatre 

By

The 2020 SLO Jewish Film Festival starts Thursday, Jan. 2, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Palm Theatre. This annual showcase screens a collection of films that celebrate Jewish life, culture, and community. Each screening features a live interview with its respective filmmaker.

A majority of the scheduled films are documentaries, which include Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles; Hollywoodism: Jews, Movies, and the American Dream; Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana; Operation Wedding; and Latter Day Jew. The festival's selection also includes narrative short and feature-length films, including The Samuel Project and The Lightning Man.

Visit my805tix.com for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets, which start at $15 per screening. The Palm Theatre is located at 817 Palm St., SLO. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Frozen II is a worthy sequel Read More

  2. Film Listings, 12/12/19 – 12/19/19 Read More

  3. Dark Waters tells the true story of the lawyer who uncovered DuPont's malfeasance Read More

  4. Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea visits Santa Cruz to discuss evocative new memoir Read More

  5. Local artist's exhibit at Dune Central Coast evokes familiar SLO County images presented in an abstract, original way Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation