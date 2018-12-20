Got a News Tip?
December 20, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Jewish Film Festival announces lineup 

By

The ninth annual San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival begins with a special preview screening of On the Basis of Sex on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at Downtown Centre 7 Cinema. This Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic stars Felicity Jones as Ginsberg and Armie Hammer as Martin Ginsburg. A discussion with Ruth Bader Ginsburg biographer Teri Kanefield precedes the screening.

The festival continues with its filmmakers reception on Jan. 5 at 5:15 p.m. at Quality Suites in SLO. Guests can enjoy wine and appetizers while meeting some of the festival's featured filmmakers. Tickets include complimentary admission to the presentation of the Irina Star Legacy Award at 7 p.m. at The Palm Theatre, which is followed by a screening of Who Will Write Our History at 7:30 p.m.

Festival screenings continue at The Palm on Jan. 6 with various shorts and features throughout the day, including Heed the Call, Life is Rich, Full Court Miracle, School Ties, A Thousand Kisses, Budapest Noir, Wendy's Shabbat, and Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel. Tickets are available online at my805tix.com. Visit jccslo.com/slojff for more information. Δ

