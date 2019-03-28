Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2019 Opinion » Letters

SLO has a responsibility to the birds and their habitat 

The San Luis Ranch loggers have cut a large (10-foot) fire thorn on the bank of Prefumo Creek just below where the creek from Cerro San Luis comes in.

This tree has been a heavy fruit producer and was loaded when cut. Every year, migrating flocks of robins and/or cedar waxwings spend a couple of days here gorging on the fruit.

The loss of this tree will not be measureable in terms of total food in the flyway. However, it is this incremental whittling away that has reduced the carrying capacity of the flyway—and wildlife habitat in general.

Riparian vegetation has many values to many species, both from its physical characteristics and food production.

It seems odd that the city would require/permit the cutting of riparian trees and shrubs and especially those right on the bank of Prefumo Creek. Any government, when permitting an activity, then has the responsibility to monitor and ensure that best practices are employed.

The cutting of this especially important specimen was totally unnecessary.

Steve Eabry

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Art of the deal Read More

  2. Safe solutions Read More

  3. Bias and facts Read More

  4. Sound off Read More

  5. The ghost of J. Edgar Hoover Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation