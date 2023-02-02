SLO has a responsibility to protect its history 

San Luis Obispo is one of only a handful of original California towns, those built around the missions, the beginning of "European" culture in the Western United States. As such, we who live here have a responsibility to citizens and visitors—far beyond our local population—to protect, maintain, and provide academic interpretation for the historic structures that remain. Local adobes are tangible relics of a unique population that developed at the confluence of multiple cultures—first peoples, Franciscan representatives of a Rome-based religion, Spanish gentry and military, Mexican colonists, and European traders. Then came the Americans.

La Loma Adobe may have been one of the first residences in this area apart from the mission itself (dating of the small adobe is now in process) and was touched by all of those diverse cultures through the people who built, worked in, lived in, and visited these rooms that still exist to this day. To ignore the value to state and national interests of this particular city-owned piece of history, in favor of more vocal and temporary pulls on the city's limited financial resources, would risk a shame that would be impossible to justify.

Not only do we have the responsibility to protect La Loma Adobe itself, but we also need to develop a sustainable way for the adobe to be accessible to students, historians, and others who value evidence of the origins of California's diverse culture. Although that could become financially sustainable in the future, now the adobe needs immediate care in order to compensate for the neglect that has occurred over past decades characterized by ignorance of the adobe's importance and shortsighted attention to immediate needs.

It's time to urge the city budget people to please consider devoting an appropriate portion of the upcoming city budget to insure that the reputation of San Luis Obispo as a culturally diverse and globally responsible community is maintained.

Jan French

Los Osos