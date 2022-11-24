SLO Guild Hall presents Rayn: Flamenco for a New World 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Savanna Fuentes

Seattle-based Flamnco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer and multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. are teaming up for Rayn: Flamenco for a New World, a dance showcase at the SLO Guild Hall on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the show are available in advance through Eventbrite. Admission is $26 for adults and $20 for students. VIP seating costs $40. Visit savannahf.com for more info on the production and other stops scheduled in Fuentes and Amador's world tour. The SLO Guild Hall is located at 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ