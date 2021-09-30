SLO Gallery holds public reception for new group exhibition, Viewpoints 

The opening reception for Viewpoints, a new group show at SLO Gallery, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibition features a variety of artworks from four participating artists, Kim Snyder, Rod Baker, Barry Lundgren, and Janice Pluma, who offer their own unique perspectives "on nature's many faces," as described in press materials. In tandem with the main exhibit, guests can also look forward to viewing pieces from about 30 local and regional artists currently featured at the venue.

Viewpoints will remain on display at the gallery through Friday, Dec. 31. To find out more about SLO Gallery and its offerings, call (805) 926-5050 or visit slogallery.com. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m., and is located at 1019 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ