Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 30, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Gallery holds public reception for new group exhibition, Viewpoints 

By

The opening reception for Viewpoints, a new group show at SLO Gallery, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibition features a variety of artworks from four participating artists, Kim Snyder, Rod Baker, Barry Lundgren, and Janice Pluma, who offer their own unique perspectives "on nature's many faces," as described in press materials. In tandem with the main exhibit, guests can also look forward to viewing pieces from about 30 local and regional artists currently featured at the venue.

Viewpoints will remain on display at the gallery through Friday, Dec. 31. To find out more about SLO Gallery and its offerings, call (805) 926-5050 or visit slogallery.com. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m., and is located at 1019 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Resilience, restoration, and relaxation are the common threads in New Cuyama, an ideal day trip or weekend getaway Read More

  2. Prime concert season marches on with three big shows at the Fremont Theater Read More

  3. Central Coast astronomer and former NASA scientist pens new activity book for children Read More

  4. Copshop Read More

  5. Clickbait Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation