September 02, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Gallery holds belated grand opening celebration 

By

Although SLO Gallery opened earlier this year, the venue has not yet held an event to celebrate its grand opening to the public. The gallery will hold a belated, celebratory reception on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can look forward to enjoying a variety of artworks on display at the venue, including paintings and photography, created locally by Central Coast-based artists.

Admission to the grand opening event is free. Call (805) 926-5050 or visit slogallery.com to find out more. The gallery is located at 1019 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

