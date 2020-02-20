SLO Friends of the Library holds annual book sale 

The 41st annual SLO Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building from Thursday, March 5, to Saturday, March 7. The sale will feature more than 30,000 books, spanning varieties appropriate for adults, teens, and children. Thousands of DVDs will also be available for purchase, as well as music and audiobook CDs.

Over the past 40 years, this annual fundraiser has raised more than $350,000 to benefit the SLO Library. Proceeds go toward the various programs at the library, as well as facility improvements. Aside from raising funds, the goal of the sale is also to promote reading in the community and offer affordable books ($1.25 per inch) and audiovisual items ($2 each) to local families and individuals.

The event will be open on March 5 from noon to 7 p.m.; March 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit slofol.org for more details. Δ