SLO Food Co-op's American apple pie 

Ever go to the SLO Food Co-op's grab-and-go case? You can find healthy, seasonal soups; vegan dream wraps; sandwiches (including tuna fish and Central Coast Muffuletta); and all kinds of baked goods. If you are on paleo or gluten free or whatever else, there are bars and food inventions (many local) all over the store, but for now my family is experiencing apple fever, so we felt compelled to try their mini (personal-sized) American apple pie made by the co-op bakers. The filling is classic soul food: apples, pure cane sugar, and cinnamon, with a perfectly crumbly but soft crust. When you go there, be sure to check out the new sign, beautiful murals, and quotes on the parking lot wall. Like this one from Alice Waters, founder of the Slow Food movement: "Good food is a right, not a privilege. It brings children into a positive relationship with their health, community, and environment."

A personal American apple pie is $5.99 at SLO Food Co-op. SLO Food Co-op is located at 2494 Victoria Ave., SLO. Learn more about it on slofood.coop, Facebook, and Instagram, or call (805) 544-7928. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Δ

