SLO Food Bank is looking to fill its CEO position 

In the second week of January, the SLO Food Bank announced the start of its search for the next CEO to lead the organization after a quiet leave from its former executive leader.

"Former CEO Kevin Drabinski left the organization by mutual agreement earlier this week," the Jan. 9 press release stated.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLO Food Bank

New Times reached out to the organization for comment, but SLO Food Bank board member Yukie Murphy said, "Regarding questions related to Kevin's departure, we can't comment on personnel matters beyond what we have provided in the media release."

In the press release, the board president of the food bank, Steve Davis, thanked Drabinski for his contributions during his tenure and his commitment to the local community.

"Kevin worked with integrity and did a number of wonderful things to help the organization grow over the years," Davis said.

The SLO Food Bank—which changed its name from the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County in late 2019—distributes 4 million pounds of food each year, Murphy said, half of which is fresh produce. The distribution is a primary cost-effective food source for 77 agency partners tackling hunger countywide. The collaborative effort provides 14,000 households and 30,000 individuals with food throughout SLO County each month.

This year, the food bank said it's focusing on increasing efficiencies, exploring new partnerships, and expanding funding sources to meet growing demands for access to safe and healthy foods. The SLO Food Bank is now working to find the right candidate to fill the CEO position and help reach its goals.

In order to facilitate the interview and vetting process of candidates, the organization's board of directors retained local nonprofit consultant Adrienne Harris to provide interim executive leadership during this transition.

According to SLO Food Bank communication officials, the organization is looking for a new CEO that embodies the vision and mission of the SLO Food Bank and has executive-level experience leading community-based organizations.

"We would like someone with exceptional experience in the following but not limited to: making high-level decisions, cultivating philanthropic relationships, developing strong community relations and collaborations, leading high-performing teams, fiscal management and developing/implementing organizational strategy, and working with the board of directors to keep them informed," officials said.

The organization is hoping to have the position filled by the spring. Δ