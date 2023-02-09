SLO developed over parking lots without mitigating loss 

I was dismayed when the city of SLO sold to developers two downtown surface parking lots—one on Broad Street across from Big Sky and the other between Monterey and Palm—without having timely plans to replace those lost spaces.

Around six weeks ago I contacted several City Council members with two questions:

1. How much in compensation did the city receive for those two lots?

2. How much in hotel taxes did the city receive last year from the two new hotels that are on the lots?

I've yet to receive a response.

Mike Botwin

SLO