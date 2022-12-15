SLO Dems denounce threats leveled against entire community 

As we watch the news of heavily armed MAGA militants invading drag performances to shut them down, domestic terrorists attacking the electrical infrastructure in North Carolina for the same purpose, and the recent anti-gay murder spree at Club Q in Colorado Springs, our first reaction might be to say it can't happen here in blue California—certainly not in San Luis Obispo.

Yet it is happening right here in California, and in our county. As reported in New Times, the SFGate, and other news outlets, credible threats of violence have now been leveled at several local businesses because they scheduled drag events and performances in their venues.

This summer the Proud Boys terrorized a drag event at a public library in Northern California, and early in December California State Sen. Scott Weiner received multiple death threats as a result of his activism in support of the queer community. Now a right-wing reactionary wants to bring all that to SLO to terrorize the queer community and their supporters here.

At least three business owners in SLO have been threatened by a local individual who promises to invite the reactionary hate group "Gays Against Groomers" to intimidate these businesses and threaten the performers. Gays Against Groomers is a national organization founded in Florida that is identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. They are linked to militia groups like the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, and Band of Brothers and have been banned by Google, Venmo, and PayPal for spreading hate online. They specialize in opposition to LGBTQ rights and use demonizing rhetoric to portray LGBTQ people as threats to children, society, and public health.

Let's be clear. This is not just a threat to one marginalized community, or one business owner. It is a life-threatening attack on the safety and security of everyone who lives in SLO County. We know who they are, and we know what this guy threatening to bring them to our community is really bringing—armed right-wing militias that use threats of violence to sow fear and division in the community so they can resist change and cling to power. Now, once again, they are threatening our freedoms.

This isn't just the latest right-wing sex panic we've become accustomed to, and we need to take seriously this threat against our community. We are outraged that someone would invite a violent organization like Gays Against Groomers here into San Luis Obispo County! Who does he think he is?

We know who the real groomers are out there—they're the people who teach their children to hate anyone who's different and that violence is the way to solve their disagreements. They are grooming their children to be bullies and insurrectionists. The San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party stands strongly in support of our local LGBTQ community and our local businesses. These threats of violence must be exposed, and those making the threats must face consequences. Δ

Barry Price is a spokesman for the SLO County Democratic Party. Respond with a letter to the editor by emailing it to letters@newtimesslo.com.