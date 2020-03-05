SLO County Wine History Project presents two new documentaries 

Two new documentaries, both co-produced by the Wine History Project of SLO County and Partners2Media, are scheduled to screen at local venues this month. In partnership with the SLO International Film Festival, the premiere screening of 91 Harvests takes place at the Fremont Theater on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. This documentary examines four generations of the Dusi family, a Paso Robles farming family famous for growing premium wine grapes. An additional screening takes place at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m.

As part of Vintage Paso Zinfandel Weekend, the Castoro Cellars tasting room in Templeton will screen Tom Myers: Made in Paso, a documentary focused on local winemaker Tom Myers, on Saturday, March 21, at noon. Admission is $15, which includes a tasting flight of zinfandels for guests to enjoy during the film. To find out more about the screenings, visit winehistoryproject.org. Δ