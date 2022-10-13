SLO County shouldn't play the blame game when it comes to psychiatric care 

This is a response to New Times' Sept. 15 article concerning SLO County Behavioral Health Director Anne Robin's response to the grand jury report criticizing mental health care in the county ("SLO County Behavioral Health responds to grand jury report on psychiatric care issues").

Robin said that the responsibility for emergency psychiatric medical care at county hospitals rests with the hospitals. The hospitals do medical checks for those who come to their door and arrange for follow-up care for those who have private insurance. Those who are the county's responsibility go to the psychiatric health facility or crisis stabilization unit, and the grand jury report states that the hospitals have had problems getting the county to acquiesce to their responsibilities.

Robin did not address the wait times for those who were warehoused for as long as three weeks at the hospitals. She stated that 30 hours was the average wait time for those who need transfer to state and county facilities. For those on hold for that length of time, it is excruciatingly painful and distressing waiting for treatment. Imagine if you had to wait that long to obtain treatment for your medical emergency.

The county is going to consolidate treatment under one entity by merging the psychiatric health facility, crisis stabilization unit, and mental health emergency treatment under one entity, which the grand jury recommended. I hope they eliminate the wrangling over responsibility as they suggest.

George Tracy

SLO