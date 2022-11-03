SLO County Republicans' desperation is fueled by PACs 

As the Shredder writes on Oct. 27, the Bruce Jones campaign and the local Republican Party have gotten so desperate in the 2nd District supervisory race that they are bringing in large sums of money from PACs outside the area, e.g., a secretive PAC that is possibly from either Orange County or Las Vegas, and one that appears to be from the Central Valley and which has received a substantial donation from our own district attorney's campaign funds (presumably his campaign wouldn't spend $25,000 without his approval).

These PACs are funding ads that have no merit at best, and at their worst are outright lies.

I won't go into the questionable optics of our district attorney being financially invested in a campaign of falsehoods—even if it is only his donors' money that he's spending.

But this level of dishonest, lie-filled mudslinging is tantamount to a vote of no confidence in their candidate. It's obvious that they simply do not believe Jones has the candidate quality to be able to win on his own merit, thus they resort to the desperate act of making up lies and hoping their audience will be gullible enough to believe those lies. Simply stated, they apparently just don't think Jones is good enough to be elected on his own.

District 2 voters have been, and must continue to be, too smart to let themselves be manipulated by dishonest attack ads funded by stealthy outside dark money.

Poet Carl Sandburg once said, "If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell." In this case, instead of pounding the table and yelling, they've decided to simply lie.

A. Judd

Morro Bay