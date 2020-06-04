Got a News Tip?
June 04, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO County Public Libraries to host Summer Reading 2020 program online 

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries will hold its Summer Reading 2020 program, entitled Imagine Your Story, online through Beanstack, an app participants can find in app stores or online (slolibrary.beanstack.org). The program began on June 1 and will run through July 31. Patrons of all ages are welcome to join simply by creating a Beanstack account, which they'll be able to use to track their reading (eliminating the need for paper logs).

The app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. Depending on how much time is logged, participants will gradually earn badges, certificates, and raffle tickets throughout the program (one raffle ticket for every two hours reading or writing book reviews). Raffle prizes for adults include a one year subscription to MasterClass, while children and teens can compete for gift cards, DIY maker kits, Lego sets, bikes, and more.

In addition to the Summer Reading Program, the SLO County Libraries is also hosting a variety of free enrichment videos through its YouTube account, including science lectures, photography instruction, magic trick tutorials, and more. Follow the libraries on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more info on Imagine Your Story and other programs. Δ

