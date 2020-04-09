Got a News Tip?
April 09, 2020 Opinion » Letters

SLO County needs capable board chair 

As a 3rd District constituent of Supervisor Adam Hill, I am requesting that at the next board meeting, the Board of Supervisors remove Hill from the position as chair of the board and appoint Vice Chair Supervisor Lynn Compton to take on that responsibility. This county is facing severe financial challenges starting now. There is a need for competent leaders.

In light of COVID-19, this county is beginning to see people losing their businesses, as well as so many losing their jobs. Retail stores, wineries, Hearst Castle, other state parks and restaurants are closed, and hotels are not welcoming tourists. And then there is the Diablo Canyon Power Plant closing with the loss of some 1,500 high-paying jobs. Where will the revenues come from to manage this county? There is an economic shockwave coming to our county.

Supervisor Hill is in need of caring for himself, and is in no way capable of chairing the Board of Supervisors during these very stressful and trying times. He must be removed as chair now.

Norine Gibbons

San Luis Obispo

