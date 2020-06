The History Center of San Luis Obispo County hosts its next virtual tour of the Dallidet Adobe on Thursday, July 2, at 1 p.m. Those who wish to join the event are asked to register online in advance by noon the day of at the latest. This weekly tour is offered every Thursday afternoon, and donations of $5 are encouraged. Call (805) 543-0638 or visit historycenterslo.org to register or find out more. Δ