SLO County DA charges Nathan Abate for sexual abuse 

Close to a year after an influx of sexual assault allegations poured out against them, two San Luis Obispo County men are confronted by the law.

On Jan. 19, Sheriff's detectives arrested 34-year-old Nathan Abate—the owner of a barbershop in Atascadero—on charges of oral copulation with a minor and rape by use of drugs against another person.

The criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney's Office referred to both survivors as Jane Does. The first felony allegedly took place on or between Aug. 16, 2008, and June 30, 2009. The second reportedly occurred on or between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2010.

File Photo By Bulbul Rajagopal

SEARCHING While San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detectives arrested Nathan Abate for alleged sexual assault, they are also on the lookout for former Kin Coffee owner Julian Contreras for abuse charges stemming from the same investigation.

"Said person [Doe #2] was prevented from resisting by an intoxicating, anesthetic, and controlled substance, and this condition was known, and reasonably should have been known by the defendant," the complaint states.

Abate's bail was posted at $500,000 on Jan. 19. Bail conditions will be set at the pre-preliminary hearing on Feb. 9 at the SLO Superior Court. It will be presided over by Judge Barry LaBarbera.

As of Jan. 25, Sheriff's detectives were still searching for Julian Contreras, who is also accused of sexual assault charges stemming from the same investigation. Contreras used to own the SLO-based Kin Coffee, which continues to be steeped in controversy.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said that they were unable to comment on the locations of the search. He added that the arrest warrant for Contreras doesn't expire.

For Ashley Riddell, Abate's arrest was more than she had hoped for. Last April, Riddell was the whistleblower who publicly accused Abate and Contreras of assaulting her roughly a decade ago. Her statements prompted approximately 30 other women to reveal their alleged experiences of abuse from the pair.

"It's kind of the biggest feeling ever, seeing this result. Nate's charges are bigger results than I ever thought," Riddell said.

Riddell no longer lives in SLO County but told New Times that she's prepared to cooperate with local court proceedings if officials need her to. She added that she welcomes the change in SLO's social climate.

"For 10 years, it used to be incredibly frustrating. When I would tell people what happened, they'd be all, 'Yeah, I've heard this before.' I was new in town when I met them," she said. "Now, it's finally happening. There's a collective feeling, and I'm happy it will change. At least in the San Luis community, I don't think they [Abate and Contreras] can continue operating the way they have been."