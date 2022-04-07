SLO County-based nonprofit hosts inaugural Carrizo Plain Photo Contest 

Ecologistics is seeking photographers to enter its first Carrizo Plain Photo Contest. Contestants may submit up to three different photographs in each of the competition's three categories (flora, fauna, and open). The entry fee is $5 and the deadline to submit photographs is Sunday, April 10.

The contest will be judged by three professional photographers, Brittany App, Donald Quintana, and Michael Costa. Prizes for first ($100), second ($50), and third place ($25) will be awarded in each category. Each winner will also be honored at a special reception, held at Costa Gallery in Los Osos in May (official date to be announced).

To find out more about the contest and how to enter, call (805) 548-0597 or visit ecologistics.org/carrizo-colloquium/carrizo-plain-photo-contest. Ecologistics is a member of the ECOSLO Hub, a collection of environmentally oriented organizations based in San Luis Obispo County. Δ