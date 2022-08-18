SLO County Arts Open Studios Tours 2022 

The San Luis Obispo County Open Studios Art Tour, a program of SLO County Arts Council, takes place over two weekends in October each year. Free to the public, visitors create their own self-guided tour using the catalog. This year, SLO County Arts Council is thrilled to offer the 24th annual Open Studios Art Tour to San Luis Obispo County and beyond. For the past twenty-four years, we’ve proudly supported artists in the sharing of their talents and expertise with our extended community. Artists from a wide variety of disciplines will open their working studios to showcase their creative processes and creations. Across San Luis Obispo County, we’ll visit artists of varied mediums, including glass works, woodcarving, jewelry design, sculpture, and painting.

You’re invited to experience creativity through the eyes of participating artists who reflect our beautiful beaches, cliffs, and valleys through their art. Explore the views and influences that surround their unique studios.

Visit the studios and artists that interest you the most and be sure to attend the additional events happening throughout the week!