SLO County Arts Council launches digital hub for local artists 

At the end of January, the SLO County Arts Council launched a digital directory to serve as a hub for local artists. Painters, sculptors, photographers, poets, writers, musicians, and dancers based in San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to join the directory, which aims to provide convenient networking access between artists, businesses, and other organizations.

Artists can have their name and creative discipline displayed in the directory for free, or choose to pay a $60 annual registration fee for a full page where they can include up to five images, links to videos or social channels, and a brief bio.

"During this COVID era, artists have had to become more creative with their online networks. The membership directory will offer increased exposure for local artists of all experience levels and disciplines," Jordan Chesnut, programs manager for the SLO County Arts Council, said in a statement.

For more info and access to the digital directory, visit members.artsobispo.org. Δ