Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 17, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO County Arts Council launches digital hub for local artists 

By

At the end of January, the SLO County Arts Council launched a digital directory to serve as a hub for local artists. Painters, sculptors, photographers, poets, writers, musicians, and dancers based in San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to join the directory, which aims to provide convenient networking access between artists, businesses, and other organizations.

Artists can have their name and creative discipline displayed in the directory for free, or choose to pay a $60 annual registration fee for a full page where they can include up to five images, links to videos or social channels, and a brief bio.

"During this COVID era, artists have had to become more creative with their online networks. The membership directory will offer increased exposure for local artists of all experience levels and disciplines," Jordan Chesnut, programs manager for the SLO County Arts Council, said in a statement.

For more info and access to the digital directory, visit members.artsobispo.org. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Classic American rock act The Blasters plays The Siren on Feb. 19 Read More

  2. The Other Two Read More

  3. Sommer Roman's Nobles Among Us show at Cuesta College captures the connection humans have with the natural world Read More

  4. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Read More

  5. Hunter Hunter Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation