Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 20, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO County Arts Council hosts Atascadero poetry reading 

By

Atascadero Poetry, a program of the SLO County Arts Council, hosts its next Third Thursday Poetry Reading at St. Luke's on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. This month's featured poets are Chris Schulz and Rosalyn Strohl. An open reading will follow the event, offering participants five minutes each. Complimentary snacks will also be available to guests.

Upcoming featured readers in the monthly series include Leslie St. John, Michael Hannon, Paul Lobo Portuges, Victoria Sepulveda, and Kevin Clark. St. Luke's is located at 5318 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Art Center Morro Bay holds two new exhibitions Read More

  2. Photojournalist Chris Burkard discusses documentary at the PAC Read More

  3. Greta Kleckner, Suzy Newman shine light on transcendent friendship in SLO Rep's Always...Patsy Cline Read More

  4. Film Listings, 1/30/20 – 2/6/20 Read More

  5. Film Listings, 2/6/20 – 2/13/20 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation