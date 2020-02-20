SLO County Arts Council hosts Atascadero poetry reading 

Atascadero Poetry, a program of the SLO County Arts Council, hosts its next Third Thursday Poetry Reading at St. Luke's on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. This month's featured poets are Chris Schulz and Rosalyn Strohl. An open reading will follow the event, offering participants five minutes each. Complimentary snacks will also be available to guests.

Upcoming featured readers in the monthly series include Leslie St. John, Michael Hannon, Paul Lobo Portuges, Victoria Sepulveda, and Kevin Clark. St. Luke's is located at 5318 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Δ