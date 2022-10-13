SLO City Council incumbents lead in campaign fundraising 

In the race for three open seats on the San Luis Obispo City Council this November, two incumbents are leading the pack in fundraising, while a pair of newcomer candidates are trailing close behind.

SLO City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman netted a race high $18,809 in donations, and Mayor Erica Stewart has raised $14,577, according to recent candidate filings. Both appointees are seeking to retain their seats this November.

Out of six challengers, City Council contenders Emily Francis and Joe Benson are neck and neck in fundraising. Francis, a high school teacher, has raised $11,980 for her run while Benson, a local attorney, has drawn $10,525, according to the filings.

Mayoral candidates Jeff Specht, Don Hendrick, and Richard Orcutt did not report any donations through September, and the same is true for council candidate James Papp.

SLO city election regulations cap donations at $300 per individual.

During the period between July and October, Shoresman received 53 individual donations while Stewart took in 41, followed by Benson at 31 and Francis at 16.

Shoresman and Stewart both received $300 donations from the Democrats of SLO, while Benson reported a $300 donation from the Democrats of SLO Club, a more moderate Democratic group.