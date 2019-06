Guests of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden are welcome to view the Mayo Botanica Art Exhibit through Friday, July 12. This exhibit, located in the garden's pavilion, features large-format expressionist paintings of floral subjects by various artists.

The show is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 541-1400 or visit slobg.org to find out more. Δ