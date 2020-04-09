Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 09, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Botanical Garden seeks multimedia artists for November exhibit and fundraiser 

By

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG) is accepting art submissions for its annual juried exhibition, Art in the Garden, through April 30 (deadline is 5 p.m.). Twenty artists will be selected to participate in the exhibit, which is currently slated to be held in the garden's Oak Glen Pavilion on Nov. 6, 7, and 8.

A wide variety of art media will be accepted into the show, including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, glass art, and wood art. All art will be for sale during the event, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit SLOBG. Artist applications are available at slobg.org.

Scholarships for artists are also currently available, funded by the Coastal Awakening, an arts nonprofit based on the Central Coast (email heather@slobg.org for scholarship applications). For more info, call SLOBG at (805) 541-1400. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Netflix' Tiger King is a batshit-crazy look into the world of unsanctioned zoos Read More

  2. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is a fascinating look at an underrepresented part of black history Read More

  3. What We Do in the Shadows Read More

  4. SLOMA seeks California artists for upcoming statewide Romancing the Adobes exhibit Read More

  5. Taboo Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation