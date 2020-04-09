SLO Botanical Garden seeks multimedia artists for November exhibit and fundraiser 

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG) is accepting art submissions for its annual juried exhibition, Art in the Garden, through April 30 (deadline is 5 p.m.). Twenty artists will be selected to participate in the exhibit, which is currently slated to be held in the garden's Oak Glen Pavilion on Nov. 6, 7, and 8.

A wide variety of art media will be accepted into the show, including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, glass art, and wood art. All art will be for sale during the event, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit SLOBG. Artist applications are available at slobg.org.

Scholarships for artists are also currently available, funded by the Coastal Awakening, an arts nonprofit based on the Central Coast (email heather@slobg.org for scholarship applications). For more info, call SLOBG at (805) 541-1400. Δ