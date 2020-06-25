Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 25, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Botanical Garden now offers small in-person group tours by appointment 

By

While the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's docent-led college and grade school tours remain suspended until further notice, the nonprofit now offers small family group tours, every day of the week except Tuesdays. Tours must be scheduled several weeks in advance, however, and donations of $2 per group member are encouraged.

Knowledgeable docents take guests on a tour of the 2-acre garden and its sustainable facilities during each appointment, which will usually last about an hour. To book a small group tour, email joscelyn@slobg.org or visit slobg.org/gardentours. Garden visitors can also enjoy self-guided walks with complimentary maps and information brochures.

The SLO Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 541-1400 for additional info. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Art Center Morro Bay presents Beyond Boundaries Read More

  2. Four female artists join forces in 'Reweaving Our Social Fabric,' a new show at Paso's Studios on the Park Read More

  3. Puffers in Pismo presents Burning James and Dorian Michael live on June 18 Read More

  4. Just Mercy Read More

  5. Raytoons holds online drawing program for children Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation