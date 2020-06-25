SLO Botanical Garden now offers small in-person group tours by appointment 

While the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's docent-led college and grade school tours remain suspended until further notice, the nonprofit now offers small family group tours, every day of the week except Tuesdays. Tours must be scheduled several weeks in advance, however, and donations of $2 per group member are encouraged.

Knowledgeable docents take guests on a tour of the 2-acre garden and its sustainable facilities during each appointment, which will usually last about an hour. To book a small group tour, email joscelyn@slobg.org or visit slobg.org/gardentours. Garden visitors can also enjoy self-guided walks with complimentary maps and information brochures.

The SLO Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 541-1400 for additional info. Δ