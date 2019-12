The SLO Botanical Garden hosts its New Year's Intentions and Full Moon Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This intimate event is described as an opportunity for guests to celebrate their past while welcoming the future through intuitive workshops. Early registration is recommended as the ceremony is limited to 18 people. Admission is $30. Visit slobg.org for more details. The garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, SLO. Δ