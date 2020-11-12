SLO Botanical Garden hosts its Art in the Garden exhibit, fundraiser 

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden opened its Art in the Garden showcase on Nov. 5, which will remain on display through the end of December. The exhibit includes a variety of fine art, jewelry, and other giftable items from local artists and artisans. Each item is available to purchase, and proceeds will benefit the garden's efforts as a nonprofit organization, including programming and facility costs.

Participating artists in the show include Ben Trogdon, Diane Draze, Rebecca Wamsley, and several others. The gallery and sale is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to wear face masks.

To find out more about the SLO Botanical Garden's Art in the Garden program, call (805) 541-1400 or visit slobg.org. The garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ