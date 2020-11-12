Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 12, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Botanical Garden hosts its Art in the Garden exhibit, fundraiser 

By

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden opened its Art in the Garden showcase on Nov. 5, which will remain on display through the end of December. The exhibit includes a variety of fine art, jewelry, and other giftable items from local artists and artisans. Each item is available to purchase, and proceeds will benefit the garden's efforts as a nonprofit organization, including programming and facility costs.

Participating artists in the show include Ben Trogdon, Diane Draze, Rebecca Wamsley, and several others. The gallery and sale is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to wear face masks.

To find out more about the SLO Botanical Garden's Art in the Garden program, call (805) 541-1400 or visit slobg.org. The garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Carbon City Lights' new album Flame in the Winter drops Nov. 14 Read More

  2. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell Read More

  3. David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet lays out humanity's devastating impact on Earth and suggests a way to fix it Read More

  4. Local artists and artisans offer unique gifts for the holidays at three local craft events Read More

  5. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation