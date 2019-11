The SLO Botanical Garden hosts its Art Show and Fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Friday event begins with a ribbon cutting ceremony, which will be followed by a wine and appetizer reception. The art show features works from 14 local artists, and proceeds of the sale will benefit the SLO Botanical Garden. Call (805) 541-1400 or visit slobg.org for more info. Δ