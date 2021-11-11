SLO-based artist Chante Griffin receives $10,000 grant from California Arts Council 

The California Arts Council recently awarded a total of more than $2 million to applicants of an inaugural 2021 Individual Arts Fellowship, to be split between 182 recipients residing throughout the state. Only one artist on the list, Chante Griffin, hails from San Luis Obispo County. Griffin received a grant of $10,000.

According to press materials, the California Arts Council selected artists from "a broad spectrum of artistic practices, backgrounds, geographies, and communities, whose work addresses themes such as race, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, consistent with the goals of the council," explained Lilia Gonzales-Chavez, council chair.

Anne Brown-Crawford, executive director of the council, added that the council is eager to celebrate "this much anticipated return to directly supporting our state's artists," and described the fellowships as signifying "the beginning of a new era of understanding and valuing the role of the artist in the social fabric of our state's communities." Δ