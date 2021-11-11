Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 11, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO-based artist Chante Griffin receives $10,000 grant from California Arts Council 

By

The California Arts Council recently awarded a total of more than $2 million to applicants of an inaugural 2021 Individual Arts Fellowship, to be split between 182 recipients residing throughout the state. Only one artist on the list, Chante Griffin, hails from San Luis Obispo County. Griffin received a grant of $10,000.

According to press materials, the California Arts Council selected artists from "a broad spectrum of artistic practices, backgrounds, geographies, and communities, whose work addresses themes such as race, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, consistent with the goals of the council," explained Lilia Gonzales-Chavez, council chair.

Anne Brown-Crawford, executive director of the council, added that the council is eager to celebrate "this much anticipated return to directly supporting our state's artists," and described the fellowships as signifying "the beginning of a new era of understanding and valuing the role of the artist in the social fabric of our state's communities." Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The French Dispatch is auteur Wes Anderson's love letter to old school journalism Read More

  2. Pismo author Raymond H. McDonald chronicles his lifelong friendship with Merle Haggard Read More

  3. The Way Down Read More

  4. Dune offers a compelling spin on Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic Read More

  5. Próxima Parada plays an album release show for Second Brother, on Nov. 6, at SLO Brew Rock Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation