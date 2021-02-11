Got a News Tip?
February 11, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO and Santa Barbara libraries co-host virtual Day of Remembrance event, featuring George Takei 

By

Starting on Feb. 12, the San Luis Obispo Public Library and Santa Barbara Public Library will join other California library systems in streaming the documentary, And Then They Came For Us, for the public to access online for free. This documentary details the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans in the U.S. during World War II as a result of Executive Order 9066.

On Feb. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m., participating libraries will co-host a live discussion of the film, via Zoom, featuring actor, activist, and author George Takei, who detailed his firsthand account of years spent behind the barbed wires of internment camps in his award-winning memoir, They Called Us Enemy. Widely known for his portrayal of Sulu in Star Trek, Takei's acting career spans five decades with roles in more than 40 feature films.

Visit gooddocs.net for info on how to pre-register for the Zoom panel, which will also feature filmmaker Abby Ginzberg and activist Satsuki Ina. Δ

