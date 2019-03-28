Sisters in Crime hosts annual writing conference 

The Sisters in Crime Central Coast chapter hosts its second annual Writers in Action conference on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PG&E Energy Education Center in SLO. Guest speakers include Susan Tuttle, Judythe Guarnera, and Marilyn Meredith. Keynote speaker Mara Purl will begin the conference with her presentation titled, The Oyster and the Pearl: Use Your Irritations to Create Your Gems.

The event also includes three panels of published authors, each to discuss a different topic: creating your business plan; collaborative writing; and the importance of research. Admission to the conference is $50. Visit sinccc.com for more information. Δ