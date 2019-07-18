Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 18, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Sip and shop 

By

Pomar Junction Winery's tasting room is now home to The Fableist Wine Company. The Fableist Wine Company has moved from Tin City to the Pomar tasting room after a remodel, while the Merrill family continues to own and farm Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery ... Now you can shop with a beer and cider in hand. Libertine Brewing Company is holding its first Pop Up Market with Jean Marie Cidery on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Libertine, 1234 Broad St., SLO. They will have multiple local vendors showcasing their crafts. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is off the rails. Send a train whistle to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Find a whole rainbow of foods in one place at Talley Farms' winery, farm stand, and berry patch u-pick Read More

  2. I scream for ... Read More

  3. American-Korean gem Hana Teriyaki serves up bulgogi, bibimbap, and Philly cheesesteak in Paso Read More

  4. Nautical Cowboy's coconut shrimp Read More

  5. California meets Italy: Etto Pastificio is a one of a kind around these parts Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation