Sip and shop 

Pomar Junction Winery's tasting room is now home to The Fableist Wine Company. The Fableist Wine Company has moved from Tin City to the Pomar tasting room after a remodel, while the Merrill family continues to own and farm Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery ... Now you can shop with a beer and cider in hand. Libertine Brewing Company is holding its first Pop Up Market with Jean Marie Cidery on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Libertine, 1234 Broad St., SLO. They will have multiple local vendors showcasing their crafts. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is off the rails. Send a train whistle to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.