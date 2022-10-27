Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Significant Other 

By
click to enlarge BODY SNATCH On a backpacking trip with her longtime boyfriend, Ruth (Maika Monroe) encounters an alien that can inhabit other sentient beings, in Significant Other, streaming on Paramount Plus. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PLAYERS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Paramount Players
  • BODY SNATCH On a backpacking trip with her longtime boyfriend, Ruth (Maika Monroe) encounters an alien that can inhabit other sentient beings, in Significant Other, streaming on Paramount Plus.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Paramount Plus

newflicks.png

Co-writers/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen (Villains, The Stakelander) helm this sci-fi mystery thriller that begins as a pretty standard alien body-snatcher flick before it flies off the rails in a most delightful and ridiculous way. Its absurdity becomes its greatest strength and the source of a few shock-induced laughs.

After opening with a "red star" landing in a forest and a weird black tentacle-like alien entering a deer, the film follows young couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and Harry (Jake Lacy), who, despite Ruth's anxiety, head into the very same woods for a backpacking trip. She's brave surfing in shark-infested waters, but there's something about the forest that triggers Ruth's delicate mental condition. She loves Harry, so she fights her fear and goes.

Will she encounter an odd deer that stares weirdly at her? It wouldn't be much of a story without that. The film goes on to explore how love manifests itself in the human mind—an experience apparently unknown to the alien life form. It also examines memory and childhood trauma. It's a weird little film that you might just hate, but I loved its twists and turns, and its Pacific Northwest scenery is grand. (84 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member helms Spirit Rangers, a new animated Netflix series Read More

  2. Luckiest Girl Alive is one woman's story of confronting her tragic past Read More

  3. Chicago hip-hop, reggae, jazz, and soul ensemble The LowDown Brass Band plays The Siren on Oct. 22 Read More

  4. Andor Read More

  5. Photoshop in SLO extends Karl Kempton's photography exhibit Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation