Sideways author Rex Pickett holds book signing in Paso Robles 

Tickets are available in advance for an upcoming book signing event with author Rex Pickett at Windward Vineyard in Paso Robles, scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. Pickett will be signing copies of Sideways, the popular novel that explores wine country destinations along the Central Coast and spawned a critically acclaimed film adaptation in 2004.
Admission to the event is $60 per person, which includes a personally signed hardback copy of Sideways and a vertical flight of pinot noirs. For tickets and more info, contact lou@windwardvineyard.com, visit windwardvineyard.com, or call (805) 239-2565. Windward Vineyard is located at 1380 Live Oak Road, Paso Robles. Δ