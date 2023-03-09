Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 09, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Sideways author Rex Pickett holds book signing in Paso Robles 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF WINDWARD VINEYARD
  • Image Courtesy Of Windward Vineyard

Tickets are available in advance for an upcoming book signing event with author Rex Pickett at Windward Vineyard in Paso Robles, scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. Pickett will be signing copies of Sideways, the popular novel that explores wine country destinations along the Central Coast and spawned a critically acclaimed film adaptation in 2004.

Admission to the event is $60 per person, which includes a personally signed hardback copy of Sideways and a vertical flight of pinot noirs. For tickets and more info, contact lou@windwardvineyard.com, visit windwardvineyard.com, or call (805) 239-2565. Windward Vineyard is located at 1380 Live Oak Road, Paso Robles. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Local reggae icon Vance Fahie needs our help, March 4, at SLO Brew Rock Read More

  2. Cocaine Bear is a silly hoot Read More

  3. Local beer and art come together during pop-up events at Barrelhouse Brewery in SLO Read More

  4. Fifty-five visual artists participate in annual Beacon Art Show Read More

  5. Mr. Harrigan's Phone Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation