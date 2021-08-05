Shuttered Venue Operators Grants to benefit local music and entertainment businesses 

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) recently announced that 41 venues in California's 24th District will receive funds from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG) program, divided between a total of more than $27.3 million. The program was created to support hard-hit businesses in the music and entertainment sector that were forced to close due to pandemic restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis.

Several Central Coast businesses made it onto the approved list of recipients, including the Great American Melodrama in Oceano, the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo, Cinema Square in Atascadero, the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles, the Foundation at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, and other regional organizations.

"These local businesses not only create good jobs and contribute to our local economy but also contribute to the spirit and local culture of our community," Carbajal said in a statement.

For more info on the SVOG program, visit svograntportal.sba.gov. Δ