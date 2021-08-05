Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 05, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Shuttered Venue Operators Grants to benefit local music and entertainment businesses 

By

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) recently announced that 41 venues in California's 24th District will receive funds from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG) program, divided between a total of more than $27.3 million. The program was created to support hard-hit businesses in the music and entertainment sector that were forced to close due to pandemic restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis.

Several Central Coast businesses made it onto the approved list of recipients, including the Great American Melodrama in Oceano, the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo, Cinema Square in Atascadero, the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles, the Foundation at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, and other regional organizations.

"These local businesses not only create good jobs and contribute to our local economy but also contribute to the spirit and local culture of our community," Carbajal said in a statement.

For more info on the SVOG program, visit svograntportal.sba.gov. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Differently abled artist Noah Erenberg displays new paintings at Big Sky Café through August Read More

  2. Vina Robles Amphitheatre opens its season with guitarist Joe Bonamassa on July 31 Read More

  3. The Tomorrow War Read More

  4. Local artists release an original comedy podcast, Foodies: An Abbreviated Musical Read More

  5. SLO NightWriters hosts Zoom talk with local authors Wendelin Van Draanen and Mark Parsons Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation