Shredder: If you're so upset, do something about it 

Well hello my shred-ness. Just read the "First step" (Nov. 29). I know you have a couch, so would you please (because your concern about the homeless people is just so convincing) let the belligerent alcoholic lady that sleeps around and on my place of work—leaving her feces, urine, and garbage—stay at your home. Perhaps if all the people who express their concerns about the homeless would shelter just one of them, that would bring down the population by at least a hundred.

Now, there are a few who would actually make an attempt to better themselves if given the chance. However the majority are alcoholics and addicts. Meth seems to be the addiction of choice around the area I live in. Mental health? Hell yes that's a problem. Why? Because meth eats your brain.

I know of a person who had a great job at Vandenberg Air Force Base, started using meth, and within a year is pushing around a baby stroller with his belongings. Bad choices more than anything is the reason this has become such a problem. And, as most of you know, shelters have rules, and a lot of them don't want rules.

You mentioned that about 6,300 homeless people in California are sexual predators and that it's only "roughly 5 person of the homeless population." And that is "not exactly a congregation." Oh my friend, I would bet that there are a lot of pastors, deacons, and other types of religious leaders who would love to have 6,300 people in their congregation.

I know! Why don't you start a shelter for the sexual predators in SLO?

My brother was basically homeless but that was his choice, unless his drug sales were down and he needed money or food and then the phone call would come ... "Hey bro ... you got ... I could borrow? ... Can I stay?"

Geez, I could go on and on. Anyway, just sayin'. Merry Christmas. Stay warm!

Randy Gil

San Luis Obispo