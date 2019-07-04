Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 04, 2019 News

Show it off: A little body positivity goes a long way 

By

Keep it positive

Bring your positive vibes to help celebrate Central Coast Pride.
• The Pride Art Show is on for July 5 at 6 p.m. at 1060 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo.
• Guest Bartender Night at Black Sheep kicks of Pride Week on July 9 at 6 p.m.
• The Pride Drag Show is on July 12 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the SLO Guild Hall, 2280 Broad St.
• The official Central Coast Pride Party, aka the Technicolor Unicorn Party, is July 13 at 10 p.m. at SLO Brewing Co., 736 Higuera St.
• Pride in the Plaza is July 14 at noon in Mission Plaza.
Slideshow The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019
The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019 6 slides
The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019 The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019 The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019 The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019 The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019
The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show 2019
By Jayson Mellom
Click to View 6 slides
pride_19_logo.jpg

In a pair of sweatpants, a colorful, shiny jacket, and his trans-pride Converse, Taylor Wold took a walk down the runway in the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall on June 15.

Currently between his freshman and sophomore years in high school, Wold was one of 18 who strutted down the catwalk during the The Body Positivity All Gender Fashion Show presented by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance's (GALA) Queer Youth group.

"It celebrated body positivity, and I saw a few of my friends get really happy about feeling so respected and getting celebrated for being themselves," Wold said. "Not everybody sees beauty in the same way, and everyone is their own type of beautiful."

The whole point of the show was to give people who don't fit societal stereotypes about gender and beauty a place to shine. Normally, Wold said, body positivity is restricted to the "ideal" body types. Most of the world doesn't fit into that box.

GALA Executive Director Michelle Call said the organization wanted to put on a production that would help LGBTQ youth who are affected by negative body image feel better about their mental health. It's something they can look back on when they might not be feeling that great.

click to enlarge WALK THE WALK Drag queen Juicy CuntWhore was one of 18 who strutted down the runway at The Body Positive Fashion Show in June to celebrate all genders, all body types, differences, and ways of being. - PHOTOS BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photos By Jayson Mellom
  • WALK THE WALK Drag queen Juicy CuntWhore was one of 18 who strutted down the runway at The Body Positive Fashion Show in June to celebrate all genders, all body types, differences, and ways of being.

Call points to the 58 percent of transgendered youth in San Luis Obispo County who have seriously considered committing suicide in the past 12 months as one of the reasons something like body positivity is so important.

"I had one person tell me that this was the first time that they felt that looked good in their body in maybe their whole life," Call said. "We're definitely going to continue with the body positive programming."

SLO Tease Burlesque gave GALA the funds and helped them put the show on, and at least 100 people showed up to support, including families with chidren.

"There were a lot of tweens in the audience," Call said. "It was really a community event." Δ

Reach Editor Camillia Lanham at clanham@newtimesslo.com.

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Pride 2019

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. North County groups resist cannabis Read More

  2. Plans for Morro Bay aquarium move forward Read More

  3. Offshore wind lease sales will begin in 2020, and Morro Bay is still listed as an area of interest. Read More

  4. SLO County Supervisor Lynn Compton is part of a lawsuit for failing to pay $5.3 million in debt Read More

  5. Morro Bay's Dana Charvet recognized as Tai Chi instructor of the year Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation