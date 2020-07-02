Sharing in the sacrifice 

I want to commend Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham for leading by example and pledging 10 percent of his salary to local nonprofits. With state workers having to swallow pay cuts and furloughs, and with critical budget line items being slashed as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, it's refreshing to see a state legislator voluntarily reduce his own take-home pay in solidarity.

Well done, Mr. Cunningham. Thank you for supporting our local organizations and agreeing to share in the sacrifice many of us must make to move California forward.

Nancy DuVall

Atascadero