September 13, 2018 Opinion » Letters

Shame on Atascadero City Council candidate Funk 

I would like to thank all of the community members and businesses that supported ECHO Homeless Shelter's Long Walk Home event on Saturday, Aug. 25. It was a great turnout and show of support for an organization that is helping people who are less fortunate than ourselves.

I was surprised, however, that the candidate for Atascadero City Council tried to turn the walk into an hour-long commercial for her campaign. Susan Funk brought 20 people in campaign shirts, wagons with bubble machines, and an extra-large campaign banner to announce that she was in attendance. This kind of political self-promotion was not right and can jeopardize ECHO Homeless Shelter's nonprofit status with the IRS.

I did notice that the other Atascadero City Council candidates and local elected officials who participated were respectful and made it their priority to remember they were participating to support the ECHO Homeless Shelter.

Vicky Morse

Atascadero

