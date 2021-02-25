Seventh Gen First Draft Film Festival seeks short films 

The Seventh Gen First Draft Film Festival is currently accepting video submissions centered on eight different beach regions located along the West Coast in California, Oregon, and Washington, including San Luis Obispo County. The festival is specifically seeking short films that highlight Cayucos, Morro Bay, Piedras Blancas, or Pismo Beach.

Starting on Sunday, March 21, the festival will hold virtual screenings of the films online in respective location-based segments, in geographical order, from south to north. The series will continue streaming every other Sunday through June 27. The festival also plans to host outdoor screenings at various locations along the West Coast between March and July. Sometime in July, a culminating in-person festival is scheduled to take place in Lincoln City, Oregon.

For application guidelines and additional info on the Seventh Gen First Draft Film Festival, a program of the Elisabeth Jones Art Center in Portland, Oregon, visit filmfreeway.com/the7thgenfirstdraftfilmfestival. Applicants can also reach the Elisabeth Jones Art Center directly by calling (503) 286-4959 or emailing ejartcenter@gmail.com. Δ