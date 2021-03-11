Got a News Tip?
March 11, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Sensorio announces plans to reopen in April with a new installation, Light Towers 

By

Sensorio, an immersive art destination in Paso Robles, has announced plans to reopen to the public on Thursday, April 15, with a newly added light installation, Light Towers, from London-based artist Bruce Munro. In addition to its current 15-acre outdoor exhibition, Field of Light, guests can look forward to a new viewing area made specifically for Light Towers.

This new installation was created as a homage to Paso Robles' wineries and vineyards and features 69 towers made from more than 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers. An original music composition, "Rise and Shine," composed by Orlando Gough and performed by a vocal ensemble, accompanies the installation.

Tickets are now on sale for the walk-through exhibition, which is currently slated to run through Thursday, Sept. 30. General admission ranges from $30 to $40. To find out more about Sensorio, visit sensoriopaso.com. The exhibit is located at 4380 E. Highway 46, Paso Robles. Δ

