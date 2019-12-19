Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 19, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Sensorio announces extension of Bruce Munro exhibition 

By

Sensorio's outdoor exhibition, Bruce Monro: Field of Light, has been extended to run through June 2020 due to "overwhelming public demand," according to a press release. The popular exhibit opened in May and was originally scheduled to close in January 2020.

Encompassing 15 acres of Paso Robles' rolling hills, Field of Light uses more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics to illuminate the landscape. The show is the British artist Munro's first entirely solar-powered U.S. installation. Since its debut, the exhibit significantly exceeded attendance expectations, according to the release, hosting in excess of 100,000 visitors to date.

Tickets to the extended dates of the exhibition became available on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and can be purchased at sensoriopaso.com. Showings take place Thursday through Sunday, from 5 to 9 p.m. General admission ranges between $30 and $40. Call (805) 226-4287 for more info. Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Frozen II is a worthy sequel Read More

  2. Film Listings, 12/12/19 – 12/19/19 Read More

  3. Dark Waters tells the true story of the lawyer who uncovered DuPont's malfeasance Read More

  4. Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea visits Santa Cruz to discuss evocative new memoir Read More

  5. Local artist's exhibit at Dune Central Coast evokes familiar SLO County images presented in an abstract, original way Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation