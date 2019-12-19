Sensorio announces extension of Bruce Munro exhibition 

Sensorio's outdoor exhibition, Bruce Monro: Field of Light, has been extended to run through June 2020 due to "overwhelming public demand," according to a press release. The popular exhibit opened in May and was originally scheduled to close in January 2020.

Encompassing 15 acres of Paso Robles' rolling hills, Field of Light uses more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics to illuminate the landscape. The show is the British artist Munro's first entirely solar-powered U.S. installation. Since its debut, the exhibit significantly exceeded attendance expectations, according to the release, hosting in excess of 100,000 visitors to date.

Tickets to the extended dates of the exhibition became available on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and can be purchased at sensoriopaso.com. Showings take place Thursday through Sunday, from 5 to 9 p.m. General admission ranges between $30 and $40. Call (805) 226-4287 for more info. Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Δ